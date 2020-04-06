Nick Cannon: Syndicated Talk Show Gets Fall 2020 Premiere Date

Mark your calendars! Deadline reports Nick Cannon’s new syndicated TV show will debut this fall.

The daytime talk show will feature celebrity interviews, pop culture news, and more.

Nick Cannon is set to premiere on TV stations across the U.S. on September 21st.

From Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-presidents of producer Debmar-Mercury:

Clearances are climbing because our great station partners are hungry for a rising, versatile and dynamic talent like Nick. His light-hearted style quickly wins over viewers and gives them a much-needed escape from the world. We’ve been asked why we skipped doing test shows and explained there was no need. It’s obvious to anyone who watched Nick guest host for Wendy Williams last year how much he loves daytime talk and, based on the reaction of fans, how much they love him.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Nick Cannon? Will you watch his new syndicated series?