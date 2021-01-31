Nick Cannon: New Daytime Talk Show to Debut Fall 2021

Nick Cannon is coming to daytime. The comedian’s new syndicated talk show will debut this fall after being delayed a year due to anti-Semitic comments he made on his podcast. He later apologized. Cannon is also the host of The Masked Singer on FOX. Fox Television Stations will serve as the show’s lead affiliate group in syndication.

Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said the following about the Nick Cannon daytime talk show:

“We, along with our many other strong broadcast partners, are excited to be able to bring Nick’s unique, light-hearted and entertaining style to the daytime audience starting this fall.”

Cannon also made his own statement about his show finally coming to television this fall, per The Hollywood Reporter:

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me. With this show, we’ll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started. I couldn’t ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor.”

A premiere date for his talk show was not revealed.

What do you think? Will you watch the Nick Cannon talk show when it arrives later this year?