Nick Cannon: Daytime Talk Show Launch Delayed Due to Host’s Remarks

Nick Cannon’s talk show is on an indefinite pause. Deadline reports the comedian/host’s upcoming daytime TV show will not premiere this fall as previously announced.

The syndicated daytime talk show, titled Nick Cannon, is set to feature celebrity interviews and Cannon’s take on pop culture trends. The series was supposed to launch nation-wide this fall.

Cannon’s talk show has shut down production and will not debut later this year because of the comedian’s recent anti-semitic remarks. Cannon issued an apology and will continue hosting The Masked Singer on FOX, but ViacomCBS has cut ties with the comedian. Producers Lionsgate said they hope Cannon’s daytime talk show will debut next year. Read the full statement below:

The Nick Cannon Talk Show will not debut this year. After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt & sincere. We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views. We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten & unite his audience on the Nick Cannon talk show.”

