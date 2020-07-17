Days of Our Lives: Kristian Alfonso on Abrupt Departure and Her Character’s Future

What’s next for Hope Williams Brady? Recently, Days of Our Lives star Kristian Alfonso spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her departure from the NBC soap.

Alfonso joined the long-running soap opera in 1983. The series, which debuted in 1965 also stars Lamon Archey, Matthew Ashford, Camila Banus, Mary Beth Evans, Galen Gering, Linsey Godfrey, and Deidre Hall.

So why did Kristian Alfonso leave Days of Our Lives after 37 years? Speaking to ET, Alfonso says producers were going to writer her character off the NBC soap for 4-5 months:

And at that moment I thought to myself, you know what, it’s time for a change, and it was the perfect moment to make that decision. I was taken aback when he said that they wanted, he and [co-EP] Albert [Alarr] wanted to take me off camera for four to five months. It was not something that had ever been discussed but that’s what it was… I just thought, you know what, it’s time to really write a new chapter. I’ve had an incredible run there.”

Alfonso has reportedly filmed her last episode. Though, the actress is uncertain how her character, Hope, will be written off:

In the storyline, I still have scripts that were supposed to be shot. Of course, everything is being probably rewritten because of COVID and guidelines that they have to adhere to. But that was not supposed to be the end.”

What do you think? Do you watch Days of Our Lives? Will you keep watching without Hope?