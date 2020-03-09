Days of Our Lives: 2019-20 Season Ratings (updated 3/9/20)

Once again, Days of Our Lives was the lowest-rated of the four remaining network soap operas last season. It seemed very possible that it could be cancelled by NBC but the peacock network renewed Days in January 2019. Will this venerable soap be renewed for season 56 for the 2020-21 broadcast season or, could this series really be in its final days this time around? Stay tuned. *Status update below.
Premiering on November 8th of 1965, Days of Our Lives is set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem. It revolves around the members of the Brady, Horton, and DiMera families — along with their friends, enemies, and lovers. Castmembers include Kristian Alfonso, Lamon Archey, Matthew Ashford, Camila Banus, Kassie DePaiva, Mary Beth Evans, Galen Gering, Linsey Godfrey, Deidre Hall, Stacy Haiduk, Drake Hogestyn, Victoria Konefal, Lauren Koslow, Wally Kurth, Eric Martsolf, Chandler Massey, Thia Megia, Casey Moss, Melissa Reeves, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Freddie Smith, Sal Stowers, Josh Taylor, Paul Telfer, Greg Vaughan, Robert Scott Wilson, and Arianne Zucker.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available. You can see how the ratings for the four soap operas compare here.
Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.
Note: Days didn’t air during the week of January 27th due to the impeachment trial.
For comparisons: The 2018-19 season of Days of Our Lives averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 2.01 million total viewers.
Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.
What do you think? Do you still like the Days of Our Lives TV series? Would you like to see it cancelled or renewed for additional seasons?
11/22/19 update: Days of Our Lives has been renewed for a 56th season for 2020-21.
Love DOOL. Please don’t cancel!!
I also love DOOL but lately some of the stories are beyond ridiculous. The worst ones are the Princess Gina & Stephano/Steve ones! It was bad enough trying to get through all the “resurrections”! These writers sure must think we’re all idiots… surprise, we’re not! We love the show & SOME of the characters but give us a break. Oh, & why fire Rafe, Will & Sonny & bring back people who barely had any decent stories in yrs? Oh, & I’m sick to death of Brady & all of his bed hopping stories & Eric, who can’t seem to… Read more »
I love days of our lives, I have been watching it since 1965. I love all the actresses and actors do you think any of these things
I’ve been watching Days from the very beginning and have enjoyed it all these years i hope it will be on for many more
I have been watching DOOL since the day it premiered, November 8, 1965. I was a high school sophomore home sick that day. The first episode, I believe, showed Julie (Horton granddaughter) involved in a shoplifting. I was hooked! I “faked” sick the next day just so I could “see what happens” on the show. Thanksgiving and Xmas holidays enabled me to keep watching DOOL. We didn’t have VCRs back then. I even scheduled my college classes around this “soap”! My favorite actor of all time is Drake Hogestyn (John Black). He is the only reason I would ever consider… Read more »
The things that you call unreal about Days is actually what was introduced by James E Reilly, they are using what works for the show. As far as far as Ron Carlivati is concerned came clean up years of mediocre mess Dena Hurley made at Days. Now with the time jump Princess, Nicole/ Kristen the actors have never been better and personally i find Kristian Alfonso way better as Gina she gets to showcase her acting chops Hope like Carrie, Jennifer and Marlena turns to be written in the selfrighteous goody goody corner that does warrent any awards mark my… Read more »
Sorry Tebogo but I could barely make heads or tails out of your story. What were you trying to say?