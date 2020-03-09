Days of Our Lives: 2019-20 Season Ratings (updated 3/9/20)

Once again, Days of Our Lives was the lowest-rated of the four remaining network soap operas last season. It seemed very possible that it could be cancelled by NBC but the peacock network renewed Days in January 2019. Will this venerable soap be renewed for season 56 for the 2020-21 broadcast season or, could this series really be in its final days this time around? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

Premiering on November 8th of 1965, Days of Our Lives is set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem. It revolves around the members of the Brady, Horton, and DiMera families — along with their friends, enemies, and lovers. Castmembers include Kristian Alfonso, Lamon Archey, Matthew Ashford, Camila Banus, Kassie DePaiva, Mary Beth Evans, Galen Gering, Linsey Godfrey, Deidre Hall, Stacy Haiduk, Drake Hogestyn, Victoria Konefal, Lauren Koslow, Wally Kurth, Eric Martsolf, Chandler Massey, Thia Megia, Casey Moss, Melissa Reeves, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Freddie Smith, Sal Stowers, Josh Taylor, Paul Telfer, Greg Vaughan, Robert Scott Wilson, and Arianne Zucker.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available. You can see how the ratings for the four soap operas compare here.

Note: Days didn’t air during the week of January 27th due to the impeachment trial.

For comparisons: The 2018-19 season of Days of Our Lives averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 2.01 million total viewers.

Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

11/22/19 update: Days of Our Lives has been renewed for a 56th season for 2020-21.