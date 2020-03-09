Soap Opera Ratings for the 2019-20 Season (updated 3/9/20)

As longtime television viewers know, there used to be a lot more soap operas on the air. Today, only four of them remain — The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS), Days of Our Lives (NBC), General Hospital (ABC), and The Young and the Restless (CBS). Their ratings are a fraction of what they used to be, even a few years ago, so it can feel like they’re on borrowed time. How long will these four survive? That will likely have a lot to do with the ratings. Stay tuned.
Note: Each network measures the success of its own programming. Still, it’s fun to see how the four remaining soap operas rank against each other.
Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.
Season-to-date averages are compared to previous season averages. Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.
What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?
You guys better not be getting days of our lives off the air
Y&R is by far the best have watched for decades. I have been part of the fan club, met actors and actresses at luncheons , been part of silent auctions
Unfortunately I think day time ratings have to do with how the world is going! Having to have a two family income. Adults are out having to make a paycheck to survive, that unfortunately was why I had to stop watching but alway will be a fan
