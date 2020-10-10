Menu

Soap Opera Ratings for the 2020-21 Season (updated 10/10/20)

As longtime television viewers know, there used to be a lot more soap operas on the air. Today, only four of them remain — The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS), Days of Our Lives (NBC), General Hospital (ABC), and The Young and the Restless (CBS). Their ratings are a fraction of what they used to be, even a few years ago, so it can feel like they’re on borrowed time. How long will these four survive? That will likely have a lot to do with the ratings. Stay tuned.

Note: Each network measures the success of its own programming. Still, it’s fun to see how the four remaining soap operas rank against each other.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Season-to-date averages are compared to previous season averages. Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?



