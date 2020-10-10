Soap Opera Ratings for the 2020-21 Season (updated 10/10/20)

As longtime television viewers know, there used to be a lot more soap operas on the air. Today, only four of them remain — The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS), Days of Our Lives (NBC), General Hospital (ABC), and The Young and the Restless (CBS). Their ratings are a fraction of what they used to be, even a few years ago, so it can feel like they’re on borrowed time. How long will these four survive? That will likely have a lot to do with the ratings. Stay tuned.

Note: Each network measures the success of its own programming. Still, it’s fun to see how the four remaining soap operas rank against each other.

Season-to-date averages are compared to previous season averages. Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

