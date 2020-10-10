Days of Our Lives: 2020-21 Season Ratings (updated 10/10/20)

Despite being the only soap opera to air new episodes throughout all of the 2019-20 season, Days of Our Lives remained the lowest-rated of the four remaining network soaps. As per usual, it seemed possible that it could be cancelled by the peacock network but NBC gave Days an early renewal in November 2019. However, some members of the cast have either been let go or have chosen to leave the series, in part because of cost-cutting measures. Will this venerable soap be renewed for season 57 for the 2021-22 broadcast season or, could this series really be in its final days this time? Stay tuned.

Premiering on November 8th of 1965, Days of Our Lives is set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem. It revolves around the members of the Brady, Horton, and DiMera families — along with their friends, enemies, and lovers. Castmembers include Lucas Adams, Kristian Alfonso, Lamon Archey, Matthew Ashford, Camila Banus, Nadia Bjorlin, Mary Beth Evans, Billy Flynn, Galen Gering, Linsey Godfrey, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Jay Kenneth Johnson, Lauren Koslow, Eric Martsolf, Marci Miller, Stephen Nichols, Melissa Reeves, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Sal Stowers, Alison Sweeney, Josh Taylor, Paul Telfer, Robert Scott Wilson, and Arianne Zucker.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available. You can see how the ratings for the four soap operas compare here.

For comparisons: The 2019-20 season of Days of Our Lives averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 1.91 million total viewers.

