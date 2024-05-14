Name That Tune: Seasons Four and Five; FOX Game Show Revival Already Renewed for 2024-25

Keep studying those songs. Season four of Name That Tune is on the way and a fifth season has already been ordered. The third season, which was split over two broadcast seasons, finished airing in January.

A music game show, this newest iteration of the Name That Tune series is hosted by Jane Krakowski with Randy Jackson leading the in-studio band. The competition tests contestants’ music knowledge as they battle in various challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Each hour episode consists of two stand-alone half-hour contests. Two players play against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs. Each contest features various games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round. The player can win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize.

The second half of the third season of Name That Tune averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.30 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The fourth season of Name That Tune debuts on Monday, June 3rd. The network has confirmed that season five will air as part of the upcoming 2024-25 TV season. A premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Name That Tune TV series? Are you happy to hear that this FOX game show has been renewed for a fifth season already?

