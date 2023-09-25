Ally McBeal, Bob Newhart, Beat Shazam, Name That Tune: Seasons of Three Dozen Shows Leaving Hulu

Hulu is doing another purge. The streaming service is removing specific seasons or entire runs of several reality and scripted series. Many will leave the streaming service today, per Deadline.

These departures include seasons of older shows like Ally McBeal, The Practice, Hill Street Blues, and The Bob Newhart Show, as well as current shows like Beat Shazam, and Name That Tune. The removals are reportedly being made to help the streaming service cut costs.

The list of some of the shows being removed is below.

“FOX shows, most of them departing Sept. 25 I Can See Your Voice (Seasons 1-2)

Alter Ego (Season 1)

Cherries Wild (Season 1)

Beat Shazam (Seasons 4-5)

Masked Dancer (Season 1)

Cosmos Possible Worlds (Season 1)

Name That Tune (Seasons 1-2) Leaving Sept. 30: Ally McBeal

Arrested Development

Better Off Ted

The Bob Newhart Show

Breakout Kings

Damien

Dollhouse

Don’t Trust the B—- in APT 23

Hill Street Blues

Legends

Napoleon Dynamite

Out There

The Practice

Second Chance

Shots Fired

Son of Zorn

Speechless

Touch Paramount catalog titles, departing Sept. 30/Oct. 14: VH1 (entire hub) Basketball Wives LA (Seasons 1-3)

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Seasons 1-4)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Seasons 1-3) MTV Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-4) -October 14 exp.

Catfish Mexico (Season 1) -October 14 exp.

The Hills (Seasons 1-6)

My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 4-7)

The Real World (one or more seasons) Showtime: Sleeper Cell (Season 1) CBS: 7th Heaven (Seasons 1-4)

Beverly Hills 90210 (Seasons 1-2) Comedy Central La Culpa es de Cortés Paramount Network Mexico: Dani Who (Seasons 1)

What do you think? Are you a fan of any of the above shows? Do you plan to revisit them before they leave Hulu? Will these changes influence your decision to subscribe or stay subscribed?