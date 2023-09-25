Ally McBeal, Bob Newhart, Beat Shazam, Name That Tune: Seasons of Three Dozen Shows Leaving Hulu

Hulu is doing another purge. The streaming service is removing specific seasons or entire runs of several reality and scripted series. Many will leave the streaming service today, per Deadline.
These departures include seasons of older shows like Ally McBeal, The Practice, Hill Street Blues, and The Bob Newhart Show, as well as current shows like Beat Shazam, and Name That Tune. The removals are reportedly being made to help the streaming service cut costs.
The list of some of the shows being removed is below.
“FOX shows, most of them departing Sept. 25
I Can See Your Voice (Seasons 1-2)
Alter Ego (Season 1)
Cherries Wild (Season 1)
Beat Shazam (Seasons 4-5)
Masked Dancer (Season 1)
Cosmos Possible Worlds (Season 1)
Name That Tune (Seasons 1-2)
Leaving Sept. 30:
Ally McBeal
Arrested Development
Better Off Ted
The Bob Newhart Show
Breakout Kings
Damien
Dollhouse
Don’t Trust the B—- in APT 23
Hill Street Blues
Legends
Napoleon Dynamite
Out There
The Practice
Second Chance
Shots Fired
Son of Zorn
Speechless
Touch
Paramount catalog titles, departing Sept. 30/Oct. 14:
- VH1 (entire hub)
Basketball Wives LA (Seasons 1-3)
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Seasons 1-4)
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Seasons 1-3)
- MTV
Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-4) -October 14 exp.
Catfish Mexico (Season 1) -October 14 exp.
The Hills (Seasons 1-6)
My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 4-7)
The Real World (one or more seasons)
- Showtime:
Sleeper Cell (Season 1)
- CBS:
7th Heaven (Seasons 1-4)
Beverly Hills 90210 (Seasons 1-2)
- Comedy Central
La Culpa es de Cortés
- Paramount Network Mexico:
Dani Who (Seasons 1)
What do you think? Are you a fan of any of the above shows? Do you plan to revisit them before they leave Hulu? Will these changes influence your decision to subscribe or stay subscribed?