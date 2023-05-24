Beat Shazam: Season Six Viewer Votes

Does the sixth season of FOX’s Beat Shazam TV show work without its regular host and DJ? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Beat Shazam is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of Beat Shazam here.

A FOX interactive, musical game show, the Beat Shazam TV series is usually hosted by Jamie Foxx while his daughter, Corinne Foxx, serves as the Deejay. While Jamie Foxx is recovering from an illness, Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne fill in. The competition features three teams of two players as they race against the clock, and each other, to identify song selections. During each round, the host presents a choice of two musical categories. The object is to be the first team to correctly identify the song’s title. While low-scoring teams are eliminated, the team which banks the most money will ultimately advance to compete against the Shazam app, for a chance to win a $1 million dollar prize. Season six includes special episodes featuring teachers, siblings, mothers, and others.





