Beat Shazam: Season Six Ratings

Jamie Foxx, the usual host of Beat Shazam, had to sit out this season after spending time in the hospital. Will the FOX show be as successful without him? Is it the game or the host that matters most? Will Beat Shazam be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

An interactive, musical game show, the Beat Shazam TV series is usually hosted by Jamie Foxx while his daughter, Corinne Foxx, serves as the Deejay. Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne are filling in for season six. The competition features three teams of two players as they race against the clock, and each other, to identify song selections. During each round, the host presents a choice of two musical categories. The object is to be the first team to correctly identify the song’s title. While low-scoring teams are eliminated, the team which banks the most money will ultimately advance to compete against the Shazam app, for a chance to win a $1 million dollar prize. Season six includes special episodes featuring teachers, siblings, mothers, and others.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season five of Beat Shazam on FOX averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.82 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



