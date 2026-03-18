Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season Four Ratings (All Stars)

The Celebrity Jeopardy! series has been a solid performer for ABC so, it’s no surprise that the network renewed it. This time around, the show is inviting former players back to give the game another try. Will this All Stars version be popular with the audience and bring big ratings? Will Celebrity Jeopardy! be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A trivia game show, the Celebrity Jeopardy! TV series is based on the long-running syndicated competition and is hosted by Ken Jennings. In this version, three celebrity contestants compete in various rounds to win as much money as possible for their favorite charities. As always, players must respond to trivia clues in the form of a question. In this version, there are three initial rounds — the Jeopardy! round, the Double Jeopardy! round, and the Triple Jeopardy! round. The dollar values for each correct response grow as the difficulty increases and as the game progresses to the different rounds. The game finishes with a Final Jeopardy! round in which players can bet a portion or all of their accrued winnings in an attempt to increase their total and win the game. In this All Star version, the three champions from the previous three seasons — Ike Barinholtz (S1), Lisa Ann Walter (S2), and W. Kamau Bell — return to defend their titles against 18 of their most competitive fellow stars. Additional contestants in the fourth season include Margaret Cho, Macaulay Culkin, Rachel Dratch, Mark Duplass, Sean Gunn, Mina Kimes, Cynthia Nixon, Katie Nolan, Patton Oswalt, Andy Richter, Mo Rocca, Ray Romano, Tim Simons, Mira Sorvino, Robin Thede, Jackie Tohn, Steven Weber, and Roy Wood Jr.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/17 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

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For comparisons: Season three of Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.11 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of March 18, 2026, Celebrity Jeopardy! has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Celebrity Jeopardy! TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?