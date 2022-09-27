Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season Two — Has the ABC Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

The money can really stack up once you get to the Triple Jeopardy! round. Has the Celebrity Jeopardy! TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC?



Airing on the ABC television network, the Celebrity Jeopardy! TV series is based on the long-running syndicated competition and is hosted by Mayim Bialik. In this version, three celebrity contestants compete in various rounds to win as much money as possible for their favorite charities. As always, players must respond to trivia clues in the form of a question. In this version, there are three initial rounds — the Jeopardy! round, the Double Jeopardy! round, and the Triple Jeopardy! round. The dollar values for each correct response grow as the difficulty increases and as the game progresses to the different rounds. The game finishes with a Final Jeopardy! round in which players can bet a portion or all of their accrued winnings in an attempt to increase their total and win the game. Contestants initially play in quarterfinal rounds, and the winners move on to the semifinals and possibly, the finals. Contestants in the first season include Simu Liu, Ego Nwodim, Andy Richter, Eddie Huang, Reggie Watts, Iliza Shlesinger, Constance Wu, Ike Barinholtz, and Jalen Rose.



The first season of Celebrity Jeopardy! averages a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.03 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Celebrity Jeopardy! stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



As of September 27, 2022, Celebrity Jeopardy! has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew Celebrity Jeopardy! for season two? The regular series has been very successful in syndication for decades. I suspect that this primetime version is relatively inexpensive to produce (the show uses the same set as the daily version), so the ratings don’t have to be very high to make this show a good deal financially. I think em>Celebrity Jeopardy! will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Celebrity Jeopardy! cancellation or renewal news.



