Jeopardy! Masters: Season Two — Has the ABC Trivia Champion Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the Jeopardy! Masters TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC?



A trivia game show airing on the ABC television network, the Jeopardy! Masters TV series is hosted by Ken Jennings and is based on the long-running syndicated competition series. The tournament pits six previous Jeopardy! champions — Amy Schneider, Andrew He, James Holzauer, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, and Sam Buttrey — against one another in a round-robin style format, with each episode featuring two games and three players. The winner takes home a grand prize and the title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion.



The first season of Jeopardy! Masters averages a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.78 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Jeopardy! Masters stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



As of May 9, 2023, Jeopardy! Masters has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew Jeopardy! Masters for season two? I have no doubt that the network will continue to air Jeopardy!-related series, but I don’t expect this particular show to return, at least not anytime soon. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Jeopardy! Masters cancellation or renewal news.



