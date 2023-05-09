Jeopardy! Masters: Season One Ratings

Menu

Jeopardy! Masters TV show on ABC: season 1 ratings

The Jeopardy! series has been a winner in syndication for decades and ABC has also done well with its various primetime incarnations. How will this newest series perform? Will Jeopardy! Masters be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A trivia game show, the Jeopardy! Masters TV series is hosted by Ken Jennings and is based on the long-running syndicated competition series. The tournament pits six previous Jeopardy! champions — Amy Schneider, Andrew He, James Holzauer, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, and Sam Buttrey — against one another in a round-robin style format, with each episode featuring two games and three players. The winner takes home a grand prize and the title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

What do you think? Do you like the Jeopardy! Masters TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?

Check out our ABC status sheet to track the alphabet network's new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations.



