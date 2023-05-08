Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 8, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Ken Jennings (host)

TV show description:

A trivia game show, the Jeopardy! Masters TV series is executive produced by Michael Davies and is based on the long-running syndicated competition series.

The first season of the tournament pits six previous Jeopardy! champions — Amy Schneider, Andrew He, James Holzauer, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, and Sam Buttrey — against one another in a round-robin style format, with each episode featuring two games and three players. Each player appears in one game per episode. The second game of each episode features the two winners from the previous episode and a randomly selected third contestant.

Prior to the finals, “match points” are awarded based on a contestant’s final ranking, with three points for first place, one point for second place, and no points for third place. After the quarterfinals, the two contestants with the lowest “match points” are eliminated.

In the semifinals, the remaining contestants’ point values are reset, and the contestant with the lowest “match points” value is eliminated. The winner of the finals is determined by the traditional cash values earned over the two games in the finale.

The winner takes home a grand prize and the title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion.

