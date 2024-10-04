Law & Order: Season 24 Ratings

It’s hard to believe that the original Law & Order series launched in 1990. NBC cancelled the show in 2010 but the network revived it in 2022. It seems unlikely to be cancelled again especially ahead of a milestone season but you never know. Will Law & Order be cancelled or renewed for season 25? Stay tuned.

A legal drama series, the Law & Order TV show stars Reid Scott, Mehcad Brooks, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Tony Goldwyn. Guests include Ryan Eggold and SVU’s Mariska Hargitay and Elizabeth Marvel. Set in New York City, the stories follow the police investigating crimes and the district attorneys prosecuting the offenders. The characters include District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Goldwyn), Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Halevi), Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Dancy), Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Tierney), Senior Detective Jalen Shaw (Brooks), and Junior Detective Vincent Riley (Scott). Stories are often based on real cases, and episodes are split between a criminal investigation and the trial that follows.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 23 of Law & Order on NBC averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.36 million viewers.

For comparisons: Season 23 of Law & Order on NBC averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.36 million viewers.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Law & Order yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 4, 2024, Law & Order has not been cancelled or renewed for a 25th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Law & Order TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 25th season?