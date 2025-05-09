Law & Order: SVU: Season 27 Renewal; NBC Drama Returning for 2025-26 Season

Benson and her team have plenty of work ahead. NBC has renewed Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for a 27th year and the 2025-26 TV season. The 22 episodes of season 26 finish airing next week.

A procedural drama series, the Law & Order: SVU TV show stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, Kevin Kane, and Juliana Aidén Martinez. Kelli Giddish guests and Ryan Buggle and Aime Donna Kelly recur. Created by Dick Wolf, the police drama series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives as they investigate crimes like sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The team includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T), Detective Terry Bruno (Kane), Junior Detective Joe Velasco (Pisano), and Junior Detective Kate Silva (Martinez). Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr. (Scanavino) investigates while navigating the politics of the DA’s office.

Airing on Thursday nights, the 26th season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.79 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 25, that’s down by 25% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership. It continues to be one of the network’s highest-rated scripted series.

As was the case with NBC’s trio of Chicago series, the renewal comes with some cost-cutting measures. As previously reported, Martinez and Pisano won’t be back for season 27, at least not as series regulars.

The original Law & Order series was also renewed today for its 25th season.

