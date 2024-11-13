St. Denis Medical: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

Once the home for the highest-rated sitcoms on television, NBC now has very few comedies, and none can be considered a ratings hit. Could this new entry help turn things around? Will St. Denis Medical be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A mockumentary-style workplace comedy series, the St. Denis Medical TV show was co-created by Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer. It stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi. The story takes place at St. Denis Medical Centre. In this underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital, an eclectic team of dedicated doctors, nurses, and medical staff are doing their best not to lose their patience in a facility overrun with patients. They care for everyone who comes in the door, including each other. Characters include Joyce (McLendon-Covey), the ambitious executive director and a former surgeon of oncology; Alex (Tolman), a workaholic and empathetic supervising nurse; Bruce (Lawson), a cocky trauma surgeon; Serena (Kim), a travel nurse with a wild side; Matt (Leeper), a newly-hired registered nurse from a religious community in Montana; curmudgeonly emergency physician Ron (Grier); and Val (Kauahi), a no-nonsense nurse administrator and longtime employee of St. Denis.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 14, 2024, St. Denis Medical has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

