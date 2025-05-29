Survivor: Season 50; CBS’ Jeff Probst Reveals Returning Players for Spring 2026

Survivor’s 50th season will air next spring on CBS, and fans now know what cast members are returning for the special season. Jeff Probst announced the 24 returning cast members on CBS Mornings earlier this week.

Find out who is returning below.

“SURVIVOR 50 will push the series into uncharted territory and impact the players like never before. For the first time ever, the game is “In the Hands of the Fans”! Earlier this year, fans voted on key elements of the game, including “Idols or No Idols,” “Final Four Fire Making: Keep It or Lose It” and “Live Finale and Reunion Show in L.A. – or Keep the Winner Reveal and Aftershow in the Jungles of Fiji.” The players won’t know what the fans voted for until they are competing on the island.

The game and the celebrations leading up to next spring’s premiere are designed to honor fans for their loyalty and passion throughout the 25 years of the hit series, and to entice new viewers as well!

The following are the 24 returning players who will dig deep to compete once again for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize:

JENNA LEWIS-DOUGHERTY: Seasons 1 (BORNEO), 8 (ALL-STARS)

COLBY DONALDSON: Seasons 2 (THE AUSTRALIAN OUTBACK), 8 (ALL-STARS), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS)

STEPHENIE LAGROSSA KENDRICK: Seasons 10 (PALAU), 11 (GUATEMALA), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS)

CIRIE FIELDS: Seasons 12 (PANAMA-EXILE ISLAND), 16 (MICRONESIA – FANS VS. FAVORITES), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS), 34 (GAME CHANGERS)

OZZY LUSTH: Seasons 13 (COOK ISLANDS), 16 (MICRONESIA – FANS VS. FAVORITES), 23 (SOUTH PACIFIC), 34 (GAME CHANGERS)

BENJAMIN "COACH" WADE: Seasons 18 (TOCANTINS – THE BRAZILIAN HIGHLANDS), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS), 23 (SOUTH PACIFIC)

AUBRY BRACCO: Seasons 32 (KAÔH RŌNG – BRAINS VS. BRAWN VS. BEAUTY), 34 (GAME CHANGERS), 38 (EDGE OF EXTINCTION)

CHRISSY HOFBECK: Season 35 (HEROES VS. HEALERS VS. HUSTLERS)

CHRISTIAN HUBICKI: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)

ANGELINA KEELEY: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)

MIKE WHITE: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)

RICK DEVENS: Season 38 (EDGE OF EXTINCTION)

JONATHAN YOUNG: Season 42

DEE VALLADARES: Season 45 winner

EMILY FLIPPEN: Season 45

Q BURDETTE: Season 46

TIFFANY ERVIN: Season 46

CHARLIE DAVIS: Season 46

GENEVIEVE MUSHALUK: Season 47

KAMILLA KARTHIGESU: Season 48

KYLE FRASER: Season 48 winner

JOSEPH HUNTER: Season 48

PLAYER #1 FROM SEASON 49 (premiering Fall 2025)

PLAYER #2 FROM SEASON 49 (premiering Fall 2025)

Additional details will be announced later. Season 49 will premiere on CBS this fall. The cast announcement video for season 50 is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see season 50 of Survivor next spring?