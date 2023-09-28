Survivor: Season 45 Ratings (Fall 2023)

While CBS has not publicly announced a 46th season renewal for Survivor, word is that filming on the episodes was completed in early Summer 2023. The new season is expected to begin airing in late winter in 2024. Could that be the end for the Survivor series or is it sure to be renewed for season 47 and beyond? Stay tuned.

A long-running competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 45th edition, 18 new players are relocated to the beautiful Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways are initially split into three tribes of six — Reba, Belo, and Lulu. In the Reba Tribe, there’s Austin Li Coon, Dee Valladares, Drew Basile, Janani “J. Maya” Krishnan-Jha, Julie Alley, and Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup. The Belo Tribe is made up of Brandon “Brando” Meyer, Jake O’Kane, Katurah Topps, Kellie Nalbandian, Kendra McQuarrie, and season 44 returnee Bruce Perreault. The Lulu Tribe members are Brandon Donlon, Emily Flippen, Hannah Rose, Kaleb Gebrewold, Sabiyah Broderick, and Sean Edwards. In the end, only one will claim the title of Sole Survivor and be voted to win a $1 million prize.

For comparisons: Season 43 of Survivor (which aired in Fall 2022) averaged a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.99 million viewers.

