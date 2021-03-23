Survivor: Season 41: Production Beginning on Fall 2021 Season in Fiji

Get ready for the return of Survivor on CBS. Production is beginning on season 41 in Fiji for a Fall 2021 premiere. The series was renewed through season 42 last May, but the pandemic delayed production on the two cycles until now.

Executive producer and host Jeff Probst let Survivor fans know that the CBS reality competition show was back in production with a post on his Twitter account. He said the following about the return during the short video:

“Hey, Survivor fans, I have some exciting news to share! Survivor is going back into production and Fiji has invited us back to their beautiful country to shoot season 41. We have all of our COVID protocols in place so that everybody in Fiji will remain safe, all of our crew will be safe and, of course, our players will be safe. I’ve got to tell ya, I can’t remember a time when I’ve been this pumped to shoot Survivor and I’ll tell you why. The past year has reminded me and I hope it’s reminded you that you’ve got to live your life like it’s one big great adventure. Survivor fulfills that so I am thrilled to say I will see you on the island for Survivor 41. Let’s do it!”

Check out the video announcement below.

I am thrilled to tell you all that @survivorcbs is going back into production and I will see you on the island for #Survivor 41! @CBS pic.twitter.com/RtQGVFoDDL — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) March 22, 2021

What do you think? Are you a fan of Survivor? Are you excited about the return of the CBS reality competition series?