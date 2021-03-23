Network: Starz

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 22, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Emma Booth, Ewen Leslie, Martin Henderson, Aaron Pedersen, Rena Owen, Josephine Blazier, and Matt Testro.

TV show description:

An Australian drama series, the first season of The Gloaming TV series is set and filmed in Hobart, Tasmania.

When a woman is found brutally killed, the clues surrounding her death connect to murders both past and present. Political corruption and shady business dealings are soon entwined with sinister crimes and occult practices.

At the center of this web are two detectives, Molly McGee (Booth) and Alex O’Connell (Leslie) who share a tragic past. In a harrowing journey to find the truth, their fate is coerced by the ghosts of the unsettled dead that linger in the liminal space between life and death, aka “The Gloaming.”

Other characters include Gareth McAvaney (Henderson), Inspector Lewis Grimshaw (Pedersen), Grace Cochrane (Owen), Lily Broomhall (Blazier), and Freddie Hopkins (Testro).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

