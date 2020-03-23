Network: Starz.
Episodes: TBD (half-hour).
Seasons: Three.
TV show dates: May 6, 2018 — present.
Series status: Cancelled.
Performers include: Mishel Prada, Melissa Barrera, Ser Anzoategui, Carlos Miranda, Chelsea Rendon, Maria-Elena Laas, Elizabeth De Razzo, Ramses Jimenez, Luis Bordonada, and Elena Campbell-Martinez.
TV show description:
Based on the short story, Pour Vida, by Richard Villegas, Jr., the Vida TV show is a half-hour drama from creator Tanya Saracho. The story follows two Mexican-American sisters.
Despite growing up together on the Eastside of Los Angeles, Emma (Prada) and Lyn (Barrera) could not be any more different from each other. There has also never been more distance between them — than when they have to reunite in the old neighborhood, upon the death of their mother.
Bright and ambitious, Emma has dedicated herself to carving out a big career in Chicago. Although she has been estranged from her family, she comes back home for her mother’s funeral.
The responsibility of the family’s business soon falls to Emma to handle. While she has been gone though, so much has changed that she is struggling to make sense of it. Lyn may be the only person who can help her do so.
Something of a reckless party girl, Lyn has been living high on the hog in San Francisco, courtesy of her beauty and charm. Her rich boyfriend is even ready to help her launch a line of Aztec-inspired lotions. Life is good, until Lyn has to return to L.A. and the life she left behind. Once she is at home, she must ponder a lot of questions about her own life.
When Vidalia dies, no one is more bereft than her wife, Eddy (Anzoategui). Although she has an imposing way about her, Eddy is nothing if not giving, empathetic, loyal, and loving. As central as she is to her community, when Eddy’s heartbreaks, the pain affects the whole neighborhood.
As Emma and Lyn reacquaint themselves to life on the Eastside, they realize they have to come to terms with the past. They’ll also learn some surprising things about their mother — and maybe even themselves.
Series Finale:
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD
Found this when looking for something new after Power, and I love it, please continue to broadcast. I binged watch the first 2 seasons in 2 days. It was a pleasure to watch.
Love it.
Renew!! Renew!! RENEW!!
love this show, please do not cancel.
This show is GREAT!!! My Compliments to the writers… please bring it back
I love, love , love this show. I am a African American woman and at first I thought I might not be able to relate, but sometimes you have to go outside your box. The writing is excellent and the characters are perfect. Please don’t cancel my show. I am looking forward to the next season.
I don’t know, haven’t seen this show, heard it is good. But I was a fan of Survivor’s Remorse, that got cancelled and this show kinda replaced it. I will be mad if this show gets renewed because while Survivor’s Remorse had low ratings and viewership, atleast it got quarter million, sometimes over half million views. This show hasn’t even broke 200,000 views in any of it’s episodes……
Amazing show, and credit to the writers! Please bring back the show for season 2. This show does a really good job at accurately portraying the life, culture and politics of the multi-generational Latino community of the eastside of LA (and similar communities throughout this country). The only negative thing I would comment on is that some of the sex scenes may be a bit gratuitous – nonetheless I appreciate that the writers expose the viewer to the complex issues associated with sex, and sexuality in general. Waiting eagerly for season 2!
Omg I’m a huge fan PLEASE PLEASE Bring it BACk I’m a huge fan I got my family hook . I can relate to this show on so many levels it portrays an accurate view into Latino culture. I saw the last episode tonight and I wish it was hour long . Stars you have a customer for life thank you for this show