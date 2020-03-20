Vulture Watch

Will the honeymoon continue for Jay and Cheryl? Has the In the Cut TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on Bounce TV? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of In the Cut, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you? Status update below



What’s This TV Show About?

A Bounce TV comedy, In the Cut stars Dorien Wilson, Ken Lawson, John Marshall Jones, Dorion Renaud, and Kalita Smith. The sitcom centers on barbershop owner Jay “The Dream” Weaver (Wilson), who meets his 30-something year old son, from a long-ago fling. Guest stars include Angie Stone, Stevie J, Tiny Lister Jr., Alex Thomas, Judge Kevin Ross, and Porsche Coleman. In the fifth season, Jay and Cheryl (Smith) settle into newlywed life and now have to deal with in-laws. Jay’s son Kenny (Lawson), and Smitty (Jones), are back, too.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 20, 2020, In the Cut has been renewed for a sixth season, which will debut April 1, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

The ratings for Bounce TV shows are so small, that it’s hard to determine what they’ll want to see, when deciding whether to cancel or renew In the Cut for season six. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free In the Cut cancellation or renewal alerts.

3/20/20 update: In The Cut has been renewed for a sixth season.



In the Cut Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Check out our ratings for the broadcast network TV shows.

Don’t miss our other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad Bounce has renewed In The Cut for a sixth season? How would you feel if they cancelled this TV series, instead?