In the Cut: Is the Bounce TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Six?

by Telly Vulture

In the Cut TV Show on Bounce: canceled or season 6? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Bounce TV)

The Television Vulture is watching the In the Cut TV show on Bounce TV. Will the honeymoon continue for Jay and Cheryl? Has the In the Cut TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on Bounce TV? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of In the Cut, season six.
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Bounce TV  comedy, In the Cut stars Dorien Wilson, Ken Lawson, John Marshall Jones, Dorion Renaud, and  Kalita Smith. The sitcom centers on barbershop owner Jay “The Dream” Weaver (Wilson), who meets his 30-something year old son, from a long-ago fling. Guest stars include Angie Stone, Stevie J, Tiny Lister Jr., Alex Thomas, Judge Kevin Ross, and Porsche Coleman. In the fifth season, Jay and Cheryl (Smith) settle into newlywed life and now have to deal with in-laws. Jay’s son Kenny (Lawson), and Smitty (Jones), are back, too.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 20, 2020, In the Cut has been renewed for a sixth season, which will debut April 1, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

The ratings for Bounce TV shows are so small, that it’s hard to determine what they’ll want to see, when deciding whether to cancel or renew In the Cut for season six. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free In the Cut cancellation or renewal alerts.

3/20/20 update: In The Cut has been renewed for a sixth season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad Bounce has renewed In The Cut for a sixth season? How would you feel if they cancelled this TV series, instead?



Rose
Reader
Rose

Feel free to cancel this one!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
July 17, 2019 10:39 am
