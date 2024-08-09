Dogs In Space: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Three for Animated Series for Kids

Dogs in Space will not continue its journeys on Netflix. The streaming service has canceled the animated series after two seasons. Season two aired in September 2022.

What’s on Netflix reported the animated series cancellation after asking for an update on its status from series head writer James Hamilton. He revealed that the series was canceled, but he is working on another animated project for Netflix.

Dogs in Space followed the adventures Garbage, Stella, and Ed as they traveled through space to find a new home for the human race. The series consisted of 20 total episodes.

What do you think? Did you watch Dogs in Space? Were you hoping for a third season?