Dylan’s Playtime Adventures: Max Reveals Trailer and Art for Preschool Series Based on Guy Parker-Rees Books

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures is headed to Max later this week, and the streaming service has released a trailer and key art for the animated series.

Based on the books by Guy Parker-Rees, the series follows Dylan, a dog who turns every playtime into an adventure. Max revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Max is bringing imagination to life with Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, an all-new animated preschool comedy that turns ordinary play into the extraordinary. Based on the beloved Scholastic book series by bestselling author/illustrator Guy Parker-Rees, the show premieres Thursday, March 6. It stars Dylan, a highly imaginative, multi-colored striped dog who transforms every playtime into whimsical adventures filled with discovery, problem-solving, and friendship. In Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Dylan is eager to play pretend in every career! Whether it’s a doctor, a pizza chef, a sea caption or a hair stylist, there’s no adventure too big or too small. Armed with nothing but a few props and three fantastic friends, Dylan shows kids the best of play and improv, as he ‘yes ands’ his way through madcap adventures, empowering kids to trust their hearts, imaginations and each other. “Young kids and families are in for a whimsical ride with Dylan’s Playtime Adventures on Max,” said Karen Fowler, VP of Development at 9 Story. “Our development team, working with brilliant writers and directors and the production team at Brown Bag Films, poured our hearts and souls into bringing this silly, imaginative series to life. From the quirky, character-driven stories where anything is possible – like a red wagon that transforms into a firetruck, rocket ship, or pizza-delivery-mobile! – to the vibrant 2D/CG look – every detail has been carefully curated to ignite delight and creativity in kids everywhere.” Dylan’s Playtime Adventures will premiere with 52 eleven-minute episodes. Produced by 9 Story Media Group and animated by award-winning studio Brown Bag Films in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and CBC, this show is sure to entertain and spark creativity, imagination and joy for young viewers. Max will be the first to premiere the series in the U.S. It premiered in Canada on CBC and CBC Gem in Spring 2024 and in the UK on CBeebies last fall.”

The trailer and key art for the series are below.

