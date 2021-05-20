And Just Like That…: Sara Ramirez Joins Sex and the City Sequel Series on HBO Max

And Just Like That… has added a new series regular to its cast. Sara Ramirez (above, Grey’s Anatomy, Madam Secretary) is joining Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in the Sex and the City sequel series.

HBO Max revealed more about the casting addition in a press release.

“The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City, follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York this summer. Sara Ramírez stars as “Che Diaz” (they / them), a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.”

Michael Patrick King, an executive producer on the series, said the following:

“Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

What do you think? Are you excited for the And Just Like That… TV show on HBO Max?