Ponies: Peacock Orders Cold War Drama Series Starring Emilia Clarke

Ponies is headed to Peacock. The streaming series has given a straight-to-series order for the spy drama starring Emilia Clarke. Susanna Fogel, David Iserson, and Jessica Rhoades are behind the series.

The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“Moscow, 1977. Two “Ponies” (“persons of no interest” in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives. Bea (Emilia Clarke) is an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants. Her cohort, Twila, is a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series on Peacock when it arrives?