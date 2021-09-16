Network: Peacock

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 16, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Ashley Zukerman, Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard, and Beau Knapp.

TV show description:

A thriller drama series, the Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol TV show is based on Brown’s bestselling novel.

The series follows the promising young Harvard professor Robert Langdon (Zukerman) who finds himself pulled into a complex mystery when his former mentor, Peter Solomon (Izzard), is kidnapped. Armed with a deep knowledge of history, symbols, and dead languages, Langdon must work together with Peter’s daughter, Katherine (Curry), and other allies to find the Lost Symbol and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

