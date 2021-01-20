Saved By the Bell: Season Two; Peacock Renews TV Series Revival

The students of Bayside High are going back to school work. The Peacock streaming service has renewed the Saved By the Bell revival series for a second season.

A reimagining of the 1990s Saturday morning series, this version of Saved By the Bell begins when California governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) closes too many underfunded high schools and proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state — including his alma mater, Bayside High. The show stars Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, John Michael Higgins, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, and Mario Lopez.

Here’s the second season announcement from Peacock:

GET SO EXCITED… SEASON TWO IS CALLING! PEACOCK IS GOING BACK TO BAYSIDE AS CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED COMEDY “SAVED BY THE BELL” IS RENEWED FOR A SECOND SEASON · Get so excited! Peacock is going back to Bayside and has renewed critically acclaimed comedy SAVED BY THE BELL for a second season. 10 episodes have been ordered. · “I’m thrilled that SAVED BY THE BELL has been renewed. I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes,” said writer and executive producer Tracey Wigfield. “Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot.” · In the reimagined series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality. · Season One addressed many important topics such as race, inclusion, class and education. In the season finale, Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) stages a walkout in order to keep the Douglas High students at Bayside. · Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer. SAVED BY THE BELL is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

