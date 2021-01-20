CBS All Access Streaming Service Relaunching as Paramount+ in March

CBS All Access is getting ready to end its run. The streaming service will relaunch and be rebranded as Paramount+ in March. The plan has been in place for months, and now it is finally happening. Viacom announced the launch of the newly branded streaming service and revealed viewers would learn more about it in its upcoming yearly financial report set for next month.

The following was revealed about the launch of Paramount+ in a press release. Check that out below.

“ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) announced today that its highly anticipated streaming service, Paramount+, will launch in the U.S. on Thursday, March 4, 2021. ViacomCBS will also bring Paramount+ to international markets with initial debuts in Latin America on March 4, 2021; the Nordics on March 25, 2021; and Australia in mid-2021. The CBS All Access service in Canada will be rebranded to Paramount+ on March 4, 2021, and an expanded offering will be available later in the year. Additionally, the company will host an investor event and issue fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ending December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The presentation will deliver a comprehensive overview of the company’s streaming strategy, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, and SHOWTIME(R) OTT.”

No other details, including programs set to debut at the launch of the service, were revealed. The reboot of iCarly is just one of the shows set for the streaming service.

What do you think? Are you a fan of CBS All Access? Do you plan to check out its new incarnation as Paramount+?