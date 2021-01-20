Titans: Season Three; HBO Max Series Casts Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon

Titans now has its Barbara Gordon. Savannah Welch has joined the cast of the HBO Max superhero series. She was last seen in the military drama, Six. She is joining Brenton Thwaites, Teagan Croft, Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, April Bowlby, Bruno Bichir, Lindsey Gort, Minka Kelly, Seamus Deaver, and Alan Ritchson on the series, which focuses on the younger superheroes of the DC Comics world.

Variety revealed more about Welch’s role on the HBO Max series:

“In Season 3, Gordon is Gotham City Police Commissioner. Uses a wheelchair. She used to be Batgirl until she was shot and paralyzed by the Joker. She has a combative relationship with Bruce Wayne. Her life gets more complicated when Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) returns to Gotham, rekindling their old romance and starting a new crime fighting partnership.”

A premiere date for Titans season three has not yet been set. The series was renewed for a third season in November 2019, and it made the move to HBO Max after DC Universe decided to stop with its programming.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Welch as Barbara Gordon on the Titans TV show on HBO Max?