Network: DC Universe. HBO Max

Episodes: 49 (45 mins).

Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: October 12, 2018 — TBD.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, Conor Leslie, Minka Kelly, Alan Ritchson, Esai Morales, Chelsea Zhang, Joshua Orpin, Savannah Welch, Vincent Kartheiser, Damaris Lewis, Jay Lycurgo, Franka Potente, and Joseph Morgan.

TV show description:

Based on the DC Comics characters, the Titans TV show is a live-action superhero drama, developed for television by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti. The series centers on the former Robin, Dick Grayson (Thwaites) and Rachel Roth aka Raven (Croft).

Rachel is a unique girl, possessed of a mysterious darkness, whose powers stem from her emotions. When she and Dick get involved in a conspiracy, they find it could bring Hell on Earth.

They’re joined by Koriand’r aka Starfire (Diop), an alien princess who seeks asylum on Earth, and shapeshifter Garfield Logan aka Beast Boy (Potter). As these four heroes band together to form the Titans, they wind up working like a surrogate family.

Rounding out the cast of characters are Hank Hall aka Hawk (Ritchson), Dawn Granger aka Dove (Kelly), Detective Amy Rohrbach (Gort), and Niles Caulder aka Chief (Bichir).

Series Finale:

Episode #49

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

