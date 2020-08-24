Titans: Season Three of HBO Max Series to Feature Iconic Batman Characters

Titans is getting ready for its third season on its new home of HBO Max after two seasons on DC Universe, and fans will see three new characters from the Batman world join the series. Those characters are Red Hood, Barbara Gordon, and Scarecrow. Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter and Conor Leslie star in the DC series.

Greg Walker said the following about the HBO Max series at DC Fandome over the weekend, per Deadline:

“Now we have Nightwing and Barbara Gordon trying to deal with the mistakes of their parents and it’s turning out to be a lot more difficult than anybody else bought.”

Actors have not been cast in the new additions yet. A premiere date for the return of Titans was not revealed.

What do you think? Are you excited to see these characters from the Batman universe on Titans?