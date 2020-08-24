Static Shock: Movie Based on Animated Series in Development

Static Shock could soon be seen on the big screen. A film based on the animated series is currently in development, per Reginald Hudlin. The news was revealed at the DC FanDome event over the weekend. The animated featured the teen superhero, and it aired on the WB in the early 2000s.

Hudlin said the following about the project, per Variety:

“One of the things we’re really excited about, we really want to live up to the name of the company, Milestone Media. When we spoke to Jim [Lee] about reviving the Milestone line, we said ‘Look, we all know this has been a hit comic book and hit animated series. It’s time to expand back into all those areas and then some.’ So we’re in serious conversations about, as we’re launching the comic book series, developing the ‘Static Shock’ movie. That will be a theatrical feature film.”

There is no idea given when that film would arrive on the big screen.

