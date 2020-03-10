Hallmark Channel TV Show Ratings (updated 3/10/20)

While Hallmark Channel is still quite new to producing original scripted TV shows, the execs still have to pay attention to ratings. Which TV shows are most likely to be cancelled or renewed? Stay tuned.
Scripted Hallmark Channel shows listed: Cedar Cove, Chesapeake Shores, Good Witch, When Calls The Heart, and When Hope Calls.
Last update: Ratings added for the most recent episode of When Calls the Heart and When Hope Calls.
There’s lots of data that Hallmark execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are the major ingredient. Here’s an updated listing of all of their recent/current primetime scripted shows.
Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.
A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.
The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking.
What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?
Please bring back When Hope Calls. Love this show. Ready for season 2
Loved Chesapeake Shores and will be crushed if it doesn’t return.
I would hate to see Chesapeake Shores cancelled. It’s a great show and I like it as much as the Good witch. However I watched both on Netflix. The acting and characters are great and hopefully we get to see what happens next. !! Hallmark should definitely bring it back.
I would hate to see Chesapeake Shores cancelled. It’s a great show and I like it almost as much as When Calls The Heart. The acting is fabulous!! Hallmark should definitely bring it back.
I believe when hallmark put their shows on internet tv they lost quite a lot of viewers
I think that Cedar Cove should be brought back now, because of how well the other dramas are doing. A lot of these dramas are based on real life actions and i think the younger and some of the older generations can understand them more.
I am disappointed that Hallmark has chosen to be greedy and create channels you have to pay for. Instead of combining it all into one good free network. I mean really reruns every night of the golden girls instead of new programming. I will not be paying to watch the new channels. There is a good chance I’ll give up on Hallmark channel all together because of their in your face advertising of the new channels that do many families and elderly can’t afford
Or even have the option to stream. Shame on you Hallmark.
I agree. I tape all of the programs I follow.
All of my family that are on fixed incomes have been switched to free streaming programming by our younger family members. This helps provide entertainment while keeping them in a safe financial situation. We LOVE the Hallmark channels and their programs but refuse to pay for extras.
(Mother is one of 18 siblings)
I will be interested to see how the new series When Hope Calls does in ratings & viewership. I will not pay an extra fee for watching when I already pay extra for Hallmark M&M channel. I’m sure there are other viewers besides me who think HM should not be greedy & just put it on regular HM channel. They could play many of those shows on either channel instead of replaying the same so many times over.
I feel the same about Hallmark. Why are you being greedy and charging for Hallmark M&M and Drama. When you’re showing the same movies repeatedly? This is not fair to your viewers. Thank you for a response please.
Chesapeake Shores is disappointing this year. It could be eliminated as far as I am concerned.
Absolutely not! I thought it needed more episodes for season 4 and should be renewed.