When Calls the Heart: Season 11 — Has the Hallmark Channel TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

A romantic historical drama series airing on Hallmark Channel, the When Calls the Heart TV show stars Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Kayla Wallace, Loretta Walsh, Viv Leacock, Amanda Wong, Johannah Newmarch, Natasha Burnett, Ben Rosenbaum, and Hrothgar Mathews. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom and it’s a life-changing experience. After becoming a widow and single mother, Elizabeth eventually enters into a new relationship with businessman Lucas Bouchard (McNally). In the 10th season, Hope Valley faces an economic downturn but the residents take it on together. Meanwhile, Elizabeth and Bill (Wagner) learn that the children of Hope Valley have made a discovery that could change the future of the town — hot springs.





Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of When Calls the Heart averages a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.93 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s up by 10% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how When Calls the Heart stacks up against other Hallmark Channel TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

When Calls the Heart has been renewed for an 11th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the fate of When Calls the Heart for the time being. Hallmark Channel has already renewed the drama for an 11th season. Could that be the end? Early renewals can sometimes be a sign that shows are wrapping up, but I suspect this one will continue, even if Krakow decides to call it quits. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on When Calls the Heart cancellation or renewal news.



