Airing on the Hallmark Channel cable channel, When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, and Kevin McGarry. Others in the cast include Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Aren Buchholz, Eva Bourne, Loretta Walsh, Kayla Wallace, Johannah Newmarch, Teryl Rothery, Hrothgar Mathews, Ben Rosenbaum, Jaeda Lily Miller, Donovan Stinson, Jonathan Purvis, Gracyn Shinyei, Kadence Roach, Christian Michael Cooper, Gunnar Taylor, and Lincoln Taylor. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom and it’s a life-changing experience. Now a widow and single mother, Elizabeth faces new challenges but has the support of her surrogate town family, including mysterious gambler Lucas Bouchard (McNally) and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry). In season eight, Elizabeth’s relationships with Nathan and Lucas continue to deepen, Faith (Brooks) and Carson (Greene) must make choices about their future, a new family arrives in town, Lee (Smith) and Rosemary (Hutton) get some unexpected news, Bill (Wagner) is asked to return a prized possession and the whole town joins in the excitement as another wedding takes place.



Season Eight Ratings

The eighth season of When Calls the Heart averages a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.14 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership. Find out how When Calls the Heart stacks up against other Hallmark Channel TV shows.



As of February 25, 2021, When Calls the Heart has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Hallmark Channel cancel or renew When Calls the Heart for season nine? The series has been the channel’s most successful series for a while. I think it will be renewed but wonder, with all of the cast additions over the years, if this could potentially be Krakow’s final year. Could Lori Loughlin return? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on When Calls the Heart cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the When Calls the Heart TV show will be renewed for a ninth season? How would you feel if Hallmark Channel cancelled this TV series, instead?