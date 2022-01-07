Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 6, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Martin Andrew (presenter)

TV show description:

A dating reality series, the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer TV show is a variation on the Joe Millionaire program which aired for two seasons on FOX in 2003.

This version features two incredible single men as they meet various prospective mates. One’s a millionaire while the other is definitely not. More than a dozen women will date both of them, but they’ll have no idea which Joe is rich. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important… love or money?

The participants are guided by Martin the Butler (Andrew).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

