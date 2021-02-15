Menu

Cherries Wild

Cherries Wild TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Network: FOX
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 14, 2021 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jason Biggs (host)

TV show description:      
A trivia game show, the Cherries Wild TV series was created by Wes Kauble and is a collaboration with the Pepsi Wild Cherry brand.

The competition series features two rounds of pop culture trivia gameplay. In each episode, a team of two contestants try and “Solve the Slots” in hopes of getting one step closer to winning the jackpot.

At the end of each episode, when they spin the reels on the enormous, three-story slot machine, contestants will attempt to capture all five Wild Cherries to win the ultimate cash prize — $250,000.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

 

Canceled and renewed TV show
