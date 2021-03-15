Sunday TV Ratings: Batwoman, Good Girls, The Great North, American Idol, Grammy Awards

Sunday, March 14, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Batwoman, Charmed, Ellen’s Game of Games, Good Girls, Cherries Wild, Bless the Harts, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, American Idol, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and 60 Minutes. Specials: The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos and The Voice.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

