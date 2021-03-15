Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: Batwoman, Good Girls, The Great North, American Idol, Grammy Awards

Published:

Batwoman TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, March 14, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Batwoman, Charmed, Ellen’s Game of Games, Good Girls, Cherries Wild, Bless the Harts, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, American Idol, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and 60 MinutesSpecials: The 63rd Annual Grammy AwardsReruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos and The Voice.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



