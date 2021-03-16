World of Dance: Cancelled, No Season Five Renewal for NBC TV Series

The dance is over at the peacock network. Though the show saw some growth in viewership during the pandemic, NBC has cancelled the World of Dance TV show. There won’t be a fifth season.

A dance competition series, World of Dance is hosted by Scott Evans, with Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and NE-YO judging the performances. The series showcases elite solo dancers, partners, and full dance crews compete against each other in multiple categories of dance, including hip-hop, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom dancing, and stomping. The winner(s) receive a life-altering grand prize of $1,000,000 and the title of best dancer in the world.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the fourth season of World of Dance averaged a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.01 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 12% in the demo and up by 9% in viewership.

The fourth season aired for 12 episodes between May and August of 2020. Deadline first reported the cancellation news.

