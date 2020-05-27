World of Dance: Season Four Ratings

After some time away, World of Dance is back on Tuesday nights and has NBC’s top summer show, America’s Got Talent, as a lead-in. Will the ratings rise, stay the same, or fall? Will World of Dance be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A dance competition series, World of Dance is hosted by Scott Evans, with Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and NE-YO judging the performances. The series showcases elite solo dancers, partners, and full dance crews compete against each other in multiple categories of dance, including hip-hop, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom dancing, and stomping. The winner(s) receive a life-altering grand prize of $1,000,000 and the title of best dancer in the world.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/27 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season three of World of Dance on NBC averaged a 0.84 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.69 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

