Tracker, The Equalizer: CBS Moves Up Fall Premiere Dates

CBS has moved up premiere dates for two of its biggest fall premieres. Season two of Tracker and season five of The Equalizer will arrive a week earlier than planned.

Justin Hartley, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell star in Tracker. The CBS series follows Colter Shaw (Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who uses his expert tracking skills to help people nationwide.

As for The Equalizer, the reboot stars Queen Latifah, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Lorraine Toussaint. The series follows former CIA operator Robyn McCall (Latifa) as she helps those with nowhere else to turn.

CBS shared its updated schedule. Check it out below.

CBS Premiere Week – SUNDAY, OCT. 13

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM TRACKER (second season premiere)

9:00-11:00 PM BIG BROTHER (season finale) SUNDAY, OCT. 20

7:00-8:30 PM 60 MINUTES (special 90-minute episode)

8:30-9:30 PM TRACKER

9:30-10:30 PM THE EQUALIZER (fifth season premiere) SUNDAY, OCT. 27

7:00-7:30 PM NFL ON CBS doubleheader

7:30-8:30 PM 60 MINUTES

8:30-9:30 PM TRACKER

9:30-10:30 PM THE EQUALIZER SUNDAY, NOV. 3

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM TRACKER

9:00-10:00 PM THE EQUALIZER (regular time period premiere)

What do you think? Are you excited for the early returns of Tracker and The Equalizer to CBS this fall?