NCIS, Blue Bloods, FBI, Ghosts, Survivor: CBS Sets 24 Premiere Dates for Fall 2021

The Tiffany network has announced the premiere dates for Fall 2021. The new and returning CBS shows are 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Activist, B Positive, Bob ♥ Abishola, Blue Bloods, Bull, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Ghosts, Magnum PI, NCIS, NCIS Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, Survivor, SEAL Team, SWAT, Tough As Nails, United States of Al, and Young Sheldon.

The CW has already announced fall premiere dates but the ABC, FOX, and NBC launch dates are yet to come. You can see the up-to-date Fall 2021 schedule here.

CBS ANNOUNCES FALL 2021-2022 PRIMETIME PREMIERE DATES Premiere Week Opens Monday, Sept. 20 with Top Comedies THE NEIGHBORHOOD at 8:00 PM and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA at 8:30 PM, Leading into #1 Series NCIS on its New Night at 9:00 PM, Followed by New Drama NCIS: HAWAI’I at 10:00 PM All-FBI Tuesday Debuts with a Three-Show Cross-Over Event Tuesday, Sept. 21, with FBI at 8:00 PM, and Special Times for FBI: MOST WANTED at 9:00 PM and New Drama FBI: INTERNATIONAL at 10:00 PM SURVIVOR Returns with Two-Hour Debut Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8:00 PM Friday’s Dramas S.W.A.T., MAGNUM P.I. and BLUE BLOODS Premiere Oct. 1 New Drama CSI: VEGAS Launches Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10:00 PM “Spirited” New Comedy GHOSTS Debuts Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9:00 PM, #1 Comedy “YOUNG SHELDON” Returns at 8:00 PM, and BULL Moves to Its New Night at 10:00 PM Sunday’s Powerful Scripted Lineup of THE EQUALIZER, NCIS: LOS ANGELES and SEAL TEAM Premieres Oct. 10 New Global Citizen Reality Series THE ACTIVIST Premieres Friday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 PM CBS announced today the premiere dates for its 2021-2022 fall season that begins Monday, Sept. 20. The Network will roll out the strategic launches of five new shows and 22 returning series over several weeks. Highlights also include the season premiere of venerable 60 MINUTES on Sunday, Sept. 12, the 73RD EMMY AWARDS on Sunday, Sept. 19 and THE TONY AWARDS® PRESENT: BROADWAY’S BACK on Sunday, Sept. 26. SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

7:30-8:30 PM – 60 MINUTES (54th Season Premiere) (**Football Doubleheader) SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

10:00-11:00 PM – 48 HOURS (35th Season Premiere) SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/ – 73RD EMMY AWARDS

5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00-8:30 PM – THE NEIGHBORHOOD (4th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (3rd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – NCIS (NTP) (19th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – NCIS: HAWAI ‘ I (SERIES DEBUT) TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

(Three-episode crossover event)

8:00-9:00 PM – FBI (NTP) (4th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – FBI: MOST WANTED (3rd Season Premiere at a special time)

10:00-11:00 PM – FBI: INTERNATIONAL (SERIES DEBUT at a special time) WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00-10:00 PM – SURVIVOR (2-Hour 41st Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – BIG BROTHER SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

7:00-8:00 PM – 60 MINUTES (Regular Time Period)

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER

9:00-11:00 PM – THE TONY AWARDS® PRESENT: BROADWAY’S BACK! TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

8:00-9:00 PM – FBI

9:00-10:00 PM – FBI: INTERNATIONAL (Regular Time Period)

10:00-11:00 PM – FBI: MOST WANTED (Regular Time Period) WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

8:00-9:00 PM – SURVIVOR (Regular Time Period)

9:00-11:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (Live Season Finale) FRIDAY, OCT. 1

8:00-9:00 PM – S.W.A.T. (NTP) (5th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – MAGNUM P.I. (4th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS (12th Season Premiere) WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

8:00-9:00 PM – SURVIVOR

9:00-10:00 PM – TOUGH AS NAILS (NTP) (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – CSI: VEGAS (SERIES DEBUT) THURSDAY, OCT. 7

8:00-8:30 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (5th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – UNITED STATES OF AL (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM – GHOSTS (SERIES DEBUT)

9:30-10:00 PM – B POSITIVE (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – BULL (NTP) (6th Season Premiere) SUNDAY, OCT. 10

7:00-8:00 PM – 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM – THE EQUALIZER (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – NCIS: LOS ANGELES (13th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – SEAL TEAM (NTP) (5th Season Premiere) FRIDAY, OCT. 22

8:00-9:00 PM – THE ACTIVIST (SERIES DEBUT)

(S.W.A.T. Returns Dec. 3)

