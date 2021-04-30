Mom, SEAL Team, Blue Bloods, Clarice, NCIS: New Orleans: CBS Teases 2020-21 Season and Series Finales

CBS is getting ready to wrap up the 2021-22 television season. As has become an annual tradition, several of the network’s shows have already been renewed, some have been cancelled, and other series’ fates are still up in the air.

On the scripted side of things, we already know that Blue Bloods, Bob ❤ Abishola, Bull, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Magnum PI, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, SWAT, and Young Sheldon have all been renewed for the 2021-22 broadcast TV season.

Meanwhile, MacGyver, Mom, and NCIS: New Orleans are all ending. The fates of All Rise, B Positive, Clarice, SEAL Team, The Unicorn, and United States of Al are still up in the air. Their futures (or lack thereof) will likely be revealed in the next few weeks.

Here are the upcoming CBS finales:

CBS, America’s most-watched network for the 13th straight year, announced today the season finale storylines for 2020-2021, featuring intense showdowns, jaw-dropping developments, festive wedding planning, and fond farewells.

FRIDAY, MAY 7

MAGNUM P.I. (9:00-10:00 PM)

Magnum and Higgins work a stalking case involving a man with a past in espionage. Also, Ethan (Jay Ali) asks Higgins to join him on an extended trip for Doctors Without Borders just as Magnum starts to open up to other possibilities. Third season finale.

THURSDAY, MAY 13

YOUNG SHELDON (8:00-8:31 PM)

“The Wild and Wooly World of Nonlinear Dynamics” – Missy’s first heartbreak triggers a series of events that lead the Cooper family to the brink. Fourth season finale.

MOM (9:01-9:30 PM) MELANIE LYNSKEY AND RONDI REED GUEST STAR

“My Kinda People and the Big To-Do” – Bonnie gains a new outlook on her sobriety after dealing with difficult news. Also, Jill and Andy (Will Sasso) take a big step in their relationship. SERIES FINALE.

B POSITIVE (9:30-10:00 PM)

“Life Expectancy” – Before their surgeries, Gina looks for a new apartment while Drew celebrates his last day of dialysis. First season finale.

FRIDAY, MAY 14

BLUE BLOODS (9:00-11:00 PM) ANNABELLA SCIORRA AND GLORIA REUBEN GUEST STAR

“The End”/”Justifies The Means” – After Danny discovers his nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), has been working undercover within a gunrunning organization for the ATF and his cover may be blown, the Reagan family bands together to prevent Joe from being killed in the line of duty like his father. Two-Hour 11th season finale.

MONDAY, MAY 17

THE NEIGHBORHOOD (8:00-8:30 PM)

“Welcome to the Surprise” – When Calvin receives a surprise birthday gift involving his father, Dave suggests they spend the day celebrating in a way that honors the late Butler patriarch. Also, an unexpected development changes the Johnsons’ lives forever. Third season finale.

BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (8:30-9:00 PM)

“God Accepts Venmo” – While comparing their busy schedules, Bob and Abishola realize the perfect date for their wedding is in just three weeks and enlist their family and friends to help plan their big day. Second season finale.

BULL (10:00-11:00 PM)

“A Friend in Need” – Izzy puts her and Bull’s upcoming wedding on hold when Bull jeopardizes Benny’s election campaign by having TAC handle the corruption trial defense of the former District Attorney that Benny is running to replace. Fifth season finale.

SUNDAY, MAY 23

THE EQUALIZER (8:00-9:00 PM)

“Reckoning” – Both sides of McCall’s life converge when her daughter Delilah and her school friends are threatened by a European crime syndicate for being eyewitnesses to the outfit’s execution of a drug cartel boss. First season finale.

NCIS: LOS ANGELES (9:00-10:00 PM) GERALD MCRANEY RETURNS

“A Tale of two Igors” – Deeks is kidnapped by an associate of Kirkin’s (Ravil Isyanov) who is in need of his help. Also, NCIS investigates the shooting of a militarized dolphin equipped with a Russian microchip and Beale makes Nell an interesting offer. 12th season finale.

NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (10:00-11:00 PM)

“Laissez les Bon Temps Rouler” – On the eve of his wedding to Rita, and Connor leaving for the Witness Protection Program, Pride must track down who attacked Jimmy and Connor, while navigating Sasha’s ulterior motives regarding her son. SERIES FINALE.

MONDAY, MAY 24

ALL RISE (10:00-11:00 PM)

“Yeet” – Lola faces tension in all aspects of her life, and the pressure continues to mount when she agrees to allow media in the courtroom for a high-profile murder trial. Second season finale.

TUESDAY, MAY 25

NCIS (8:00-9:00 PM) KATRINA LAW AND PAM DAWBER GUEST STAR

“Rule 91” – While pursuing a dangerous arms dealer, the team is shocked when Bishop is implicated in an old NSA leak. Also, Gibbs and Marcie (Pam Dawber) realize the killer they’ve been tracking may be onto them. 18th season finale.

FBI (9:00-10:00 PM) DAVID ZAYAS RETURNS

“Straight Flush” – When five prominent men are gunned down at a trendy New York City restaurant, the team’s investigation brings them into contact with a lieutenant in Antonio Vargas’ (David Zayas) cartel, triggering a long-awaited showdown between Isobel and Vargas. Third season finale.

FBI: MOST WANTED (10:00-11:00 PM) FBI’s JEREMY SISTO GUEST STARS

“Chattaboogie” – Jubal (FBI star Jeremy Sisto) enlists the help of Jess and the Most Wanted team in tracking down an undercover DEA agent who appears to have turned dirty – and murderous – amid a major drug ring operation. Also, Sarah (Jen Landon) wonders if it was a mistake to move in with Jess and Tali so soon. Second season finale.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

SEAL TEAM (9:00-10:00)

“One Life to Live” – Bravo takes a devastating hit that will change the team forever, and forces each of the members to make some big personal decisions. Fourth season finale.

S.W.A.T. (10:00-11:00 PM)

“Veritas Vincint” – The bombing of a police station puts Los Angeles on edge, leading the SWAT team to a final showdown with domestic extremists, the Imperial Dukes. Also, Hondo faces the fallout from a bold decision that threatens his future, and Tan takes a big step in his personal life. Fourth season finale.

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

UNITED STATES OF AL (8:31-9:00 PM)

“Help/Komak” – As Riley continues to struggle with acclimating to civilian life, Al and Vanessa work together to convince him to accept the help and benefits he earned for his military service so he can be in good health and embrace the next chapter in his life with his family. First season finale.

CLARICE (10:00-11:00 PM)

“Family is Freedom” – On the heels of ViCAP uncovering the secrets behind the River Murders case, Clarice is imprisoned in an abandoned animal testing facility where she finds trafficked women being held captive. As Clarice attempts to break from her captors and rescue all the women, ViCAP and Ardelia team up to locate her. First season finale.