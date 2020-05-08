Clarice: CBS Orders Silence of the Lambs Sequel Series for 2020-21

Silence of the Lambs is coming to the small screen. CBS just announced they’ve ordered a new sequel TV show called Clarice for the 2020-21.

Based on the Thomas Harris novel and 1991 film, the drama series “is a deep dive into the untold personal story of brilliant and vulnerable FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of ‘The Silence of the Lambs.'” Rebecca Breeds (pictured above) stars.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are executive producing Clarice for CBS. Read more info below:

CLARICE, from acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds (“Pretty Little Liars”) in the title role, is a deep dive into the untold personal story of brilliant and vulnerable FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira and Devyn A. Tyler also star. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout. Aaron Baiers is a co-executive producer.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Silence of the Lambs? Will you check out Clarice?