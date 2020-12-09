Clarice: CBS Reveals Premiere Date for Silence of the Lambs Sequel Series

“What do you do with all of your rage, Clarice?” Get ready for chills in 2021. CBS has announced that the Clarice TV series, which picks up a year after the events seen in The Silence of the Lambs feature film, will debut on Thursday, February 11th.

Rebecca Breeds stars as FBI Agent Clarice Starling. Others in the drama’s cast include Michael Cudlitz, Lucca de Oliveira, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Devyn Tyler, and Marnee Carpenter.

Here’s CBS’ announcement, as well as a video teaser:

CBS ANNOUNCES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW DRAMA “CLARICE” FROM ACCLAIMED EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS ALEX KURTZMAN AND JENNY LUMET TO DEBUT THURSDAY, FEB. 11 AT 10:00 PM CBS today announced that CLARICE, the highly anticipated new drama from acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds in the title role, will debut Thursday, Feb. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), following the conclusion of the first season of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. CLARICE is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life. About CLARICE

CLARICE stars Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling, Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout.

